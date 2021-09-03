Armen Charchyan’s health condition is serious. his pre-trial detention must be lifted immediately. Aram Vardjanyan

The health condition of Armen Charchyan, MP of the NA “Hayastan” faction, former director of “Izmirlian” MC, is serious, it is quite disturbing. The deputy of the NA “Hayastan” faction Aram Vardjanyan said this in a conversation with journalists after meeting Charchyan in “Vardashen” penitentiary. He noted that they have no concerns about the management of the penitentiary, as they are fulfilling their responsibilities properly.

“Charchyan gets a lot of insulin. If people with diabetes normally get 50-60 units of insulin, they get more than 90, which is a very worrying number. According to his character, Charchyan does not insist on being transferred to a private medical institution, but, on the other hand, it is a positive obligation of the state. The only solution to this situation is the immediate lifting of detention, ”said Vardjanyan.



According to him, the prison staff has great respect for Charchyan, but his health will not be restored.

“It is not accidental that the RA legislation envisages that there are situations when detention is incompatible with the state of health, one of which is Armen Charchyan. I hope that his restraining order will be lifted immediately. “There are no grounds, moreover, the witnesses gave favorable testimonies about the incident,” Vardjanyan said.

According to the deputy, the transfer from the hospital to the penitentiary is conditioned by the fact that his heart condition has stabilized in the “Nork Marash” specialized cardiological center, but the problems related to diabetes have not been resolved.



According to Vardjanyan, the mission of the Prosecutor’s Office is inaction. “The prosecutor’s office remains in total inactivity until, according to doctors, the person’s health condition becomes such that there are only a few days left to live,” he said.

Vardjanyan said that the members of the faction also met with the other two detained deputies of the “Armenia” faction, Arthur Sargsyan and Mkhitar Zakaryan.