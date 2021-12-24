Armen Ashotyan to Pashinyan: Real catastrophe took place when a nincompoop like you came to power in Armenia

I’m listening to the greatest scoundrel in the history of the Armenian people as he makes another attempt to remove from him the stigma of the traitor, assassin, and a person who forgot about Artsakh. This is what Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Blatant lies, obvious illiteracy, ridiculous falsehood, and new treason; the real catastrophe with regard to the Artsakh issue took place in 2018 when a nincompoop like you came to power in Armenia. I will never get tired of exposing your lies, forgeries, and show that you betrayed Artsakh. Thus, you will receive a new dose of reality, truth and facts again on Monday,” he wrote.