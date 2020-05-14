Armed militia members, other protesters demand ‘freedom’ from Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s stay-home order

The anti-lockdown gathering at the state Capitol was smaller than previous ones that drew widespread national attention.

By Allan Smith

Dozens of demonstrators took to the Michigan state Capitol in Lansing on Thursday for a rain-soaked protest — the third such event in the past month — demanding their “freedom” from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home mandates.

Whitmer has started to relax her orders in recent weeks and launched the reopening process in her state earlier this month. Michigan was one of the hardest hit states by COVID-19 and has seen case counts begin to subside recently.

Thursday’s protest was smaller than previous iterations that drew widespread national attention. One such protest took place late last month, when gun-toting militia protesters spilled inside the Capitol, confronted police and insisted on being allowed onto the House floor as lawmakers debated whether to extend Whitmer’s emergency powers.

The Republican-led state House and Senate were not in session Thursday and the Capitol was closed to the public.

There was increased police presence for the rally, however, and Michigan State Police said they stopped a fight during the event. Police said there were no injuries or arrests made as a result of the altercation, though one man was in possession of an ax that was turned over to law enforcement.

Several militia members were present at the rally, where a massive banner reading “FREEDOM” was spread at the entrance to the Capitol. Some demonstrators waved “Don’t Tread on Me” flags and wore President Donald Trump’s campaign gear. While there were some protesters wearing masks, most did not distance themselves from others.

The rally was organized by the conservative group Michigan United for Liberty — which has sued Whitmer and organized or participated in past demonstrations. As Michigan nonprofit publication Bridge reported, several of the group’s organizers are tied to the anti-vaccine and “medical freedom” movement.