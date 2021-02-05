Armed attack on “ACBA Bank”. The robber robbed a large amount of money. Bank Manager and Security Assistant

An emergency occurred in Yerevan a while ago. A man with an armed weapon entered “ACBA Credit Agricole Bank” operating at 64 Sundukyan Street in Arabkir administrative district, “kept the weapon on the employee and stole about 2.5 million drams” and fled, Shamshyan.com reports. The man did not manage to escape, as Hayk Petrosyan, the manager of ACBA Bank’s Arkabir branch, and Karen Manukyan, the bank’s security guard, risked their lives to pursue him and neutralize him outside. He was recently taken to the Arabkir police department.

