Arman Tatoyan, Today I spoke to Murad Papazyan, regarding his entry ban to the Republic of Armenia.

Today I spoke to Murad Papazyan, the co-chairman of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France Franck Papazian regarding his entry ban to the Republic of Armenia.By his transfer,

after arriving in Armenia with his wife, he was informed at Zvartnots airport that his entry to the Republic of Armenia was prohibited. According to him, he was detained at the airport for 4 hours until the resolution of the entry issue.

Regarding the entry ban to Armenia al clarifications were not provided to him despite his numerous requests. No public clarifications are also available.Such attitude is absolutely unacceptable by the Armenian authorities and promotes the collapse of the Pan-Armenian unity.Murad Papazyan has been active for many years in the international instances in defending the interests of Armenia and Artsakh ‘ s including during and after the 44-day war.

Armenia’s human rights defender this We have often cooperated with Mr. Papazyan.This case, without providing explanations, also has pan-Armenian significance and can lead to dangerous developments that the entry of our compatriots to Armenia by state bodies may be arbitrarily prohibited. The question is whether deserves public discussion from this point of view.

Therefore, Armenian authorities are obliged to provide proper clarifications to Mr. Papazyan on limiting his rights.Considering the dangerous directions of public discussions in the Armenian territory, clarifications must also be presented to the Armenian public.Otherwise, in this situation, the ban on entry to Armenia becomes an illegal punitive function.H. S. G. In the 2nd photo, I present the French Senate members and MPs of the National Assembly the facts of criminal actions of Azerbaijani armed servicemen during the 44-day war and afterwards. The meeting was held with the support of Mr. Papazyan.