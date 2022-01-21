Arman Tatoyan: Azerbaijani armed servicemen with open criminal acts 2021 Goris-Kapan and Kapan-Jakaten roads have been closed since November.

Azerbaijani armed servicemen with open criminal acts 2021 Goris-Kapan and Kapan-Jakaten roads have been closed since November. Every day, every minute the rights of Goris and Kapan residents, our people are violated. In the villages of Goris Bitevan, Shurnukh and Vorotan, Kapan Sakaten, Shikahogh, Srashen, Nerkin Hand, Tsav, Shishkert, people are facing isolation and humanitarian problems especially due to weather conditions. For example, teachers in the Goris community, due to the so-called alternative weather conditions,

could not go to work even with a military Ural car. Isn’t this a violation of education and labor, free movement rights?It is impassable and especially in a bad condition, for example, the part of the Tatev-Kapan road leading to the Highlands. Isn’t this a violation of human free movement and other related rights? The International Committee of the Red Cross could not deliver food and hygiene supplies to the village of Bordavan on January 20. We have found out all this today. Ministry of Emergency Situations,

NSS border guards personally deliver food to villages and it is very difficult. How will access to emergency care, hospitalizations, etc be ensured? Isn’t this a right to health care and a right to life matter? Are there no questions of dignity here? In addition, the so-called alternative roads leading to the villages mentioned in Goris and Kapan are being considered by the Azerbaijani armed servicemen. The village of Geghanush of Kapan has also been considered, with which the road leads to the Front and the other villages. They are directly targeted by the soldiers of that country. That is, security is not secured either.

Have you signed the Petition https://www.change.org/We-Demand-Pashinyan-Resignation-Now

If not, please do and share.

And why should our citizens suffer such deprivation because of the Azerbaijani armed servicemen, authorities, just criminal acts? Does anyone think that Azerbaijan has closed these roads without knowing what deprivation people will be subjected to and to what degree their lives will be difficult? Doesn’t this mean that it was done with intent to harm our civilians, that the politics of hate continues and hasn’t ended? Under these circumstances, can Azerbaijan’t be honest or real? All these issues should be on the basis of our country’s public policy. And how could one say that their appearance on the roads is “Azerbaijani territory and we can’t do anything”, how could one engage in praising alternative ways and “justify” Azerbaijani violations and politicize them, who raise the human rights issues. Are so many deprivations caused to people political issues? Can security and human rights be deducted from a person? On the contrary, it is the state’s direct positive obligation to protect these rights, to do everything not to cut human security, and not to politicize human rights issues. Otherwise, we will just be deprived of security completely. We must work to remove them so that the internationally guaranteed rights of our inhabitants can be restored. So the solution is one, the Azerbaijani armed servicemen must be removed from our villages and roads and that’s it. Our citizens, the peaceful population of our entire country should not suffer deprivation because of the Azerbaijani authorities, who are leading the policy of Arminianism for the depths of years. We have our legal rights to protect our rights, to live with dignity. International rules allow it to be done. OSCE, UN and other institutions rules.Arman TatoyanDefender of human rights of Armenia