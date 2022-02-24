Arman Tatoyan: Armenia, Together we have passed the April war 2016 and the 44-day war of 2020 Photos

Together we have passed the April war 2016 and the 44-day war of 2020, we have been to almost all the villages at the border, and not only, to book Azerbaijani deployments on the map we have literally done the whole word stone by stone, tree by tree study We have been under Azerbaijani engagement during those visits, but it doesn’t matter we have finished our job.

We have been honest with each other and have each other’s backs. Helping each other work and not underestimated.

We have united more than difficulties and only moved forward.

All of us have bravely realized that this is not just a job, but a mission for the Homeland that must be carried out responsibly without restrictions. It’s impossible to count how many sleepless nights we’ve had at emergency visits or staff due to work overload. A staff that has been the driving force of all important achievements, with which we have walked through the hard work road – 24/7 work. The staff had become a big and united family with a willingness to help each other and solve problems together. Yesterday late evening there was a farewell meeting with the staff of the Human Rights Defense. With great pleasure, I received the appreciation and memorial medal made for me by the employees’ letters. I express my gratitude to our workers for being dedicated to work and patriotism.I wish everyone success in their work and encourage them to continue the mission with the same responsibility.





