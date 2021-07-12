ARF The 26th Artsakh Regional Assembly has completed its work

STEPANAKERT (“Aparaj”) – On July 10-11, ARF Dashnaktsutyun The 26th Regional Assembly of the Artsakh Organization, which was attended by ARF Dashnaktsutyun Deputies from all regions of Artsakh, members of the Alumni Central Committee, representatives of the Supreme Body of Armenia, the Bureau and invited friends.

At the end of the meeting, a 7-member committee of the new Central Committee of Artsakh was elected: David Ishkhanian, Arthur Mosiyan, Ara Boulouzian, Aleona Grigorian, Andranik Chavushian, Suren Shindian and Jirayr Shahidjanian.

ARF Arthur Mosiyan was elected a representative at the first sitting of the newly elected Central Committee of Artsakh.

Below is the announcement of the meeting.

The meeting discussed ARF Dashnaktsutyun The past two years of the Artsakh structure and specified the strategic goals and direction of the coming two years.

The meeting noted that during the past two years, the ARF Artsakh structure has faced the challenges dictated by the difficult political and military conditions. During its two-year activity, the Alumni Central Committee has shown a principled attitude and made weighty decisions.

The difficult political and economic situation created as a result of the losses suffered by Artsakh obliges the efforts of the Armenian people to overcome this stage of the national liberation struggle and record successes.

Referring to the upcoming activities, the assembly decided that ARF Dashnaktsutyun The Artsakh organization will expand its activities in the following strategic directions:

“- In the name of ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh, guided by the provisions of the Constitution of the Artsakh Republic, to continue the struggle for the independence of Artsakh and the territorial integrity of Artsakh with the borders specified by land.”

It is obvious that any artificial and unjust status can not ensure lasting peace and it is necessary to restore and give new impetus to the negotiation process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Taking into account the importance of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership and mutual trust, to put on an active basis the relations with the political forces and authorities of the Artsakh Republic and the Russian Federation.

Due to the urgent need to respect the right of the people of the Artsakh Republic to self-determination and ensure their existing security, the Regional Assembly demands that the President of the Artsakh Republic and the National Assembly formally address the Republic of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to recognize the independence of the Artsakh Republic.

There is an urgent need to clarify the conceptual approaches based on the post-war force majeure situation and the imperative of strengthening Artsakh’s jurisdiction, the formation of an active and efficient structure of public power for the sake of unity and consolidation of the people.

The protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh and the establishment of social justice is one of the key functions of the state system. In this regard, every effort should be made to prevent the state system from operating catastrophically in the service of group interests.

The return of the population left homeless and displaced as a result of the war to their homes and the solution of their domestic and social issues should be in the center of attention not only of the state system, but also of pan-Armenian structures and organizations.

H.Y. The ARF Dashnaktsutyun must use all possible means to counter Azerbaijan’s policy of using political, propaganda and brute force in order to take over Artsakh, mobilizing the entire pan-Armenian potential.

The Assembly also expressed its concern over the situation in the Republic of Armenia, especially in terms of the threats to territorial integrity in Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik and Tavush marzes.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun will continue its dedicated mission for the victory of the national liberation struggle of the Armenian people. “

