ARF member: Armenia PM Pashinyan does not hide he is trying to appoint on principle of personal devotion

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is trying to make appointments according to the principle of personal devotion. Artsvik Minasyan, a member of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, said this in a conversation with journalists Friday, referring to the recent controversial dismissals of several officials.

“It is illogical when no explanation is given, it is inexplicable when every dismissal is preceded by a high assessment of the work of the system, and the dismissal follows. So, question: What are the criteria by which the administration should be guided to evaluate the work of these services? And then Pashinyan does not hide that he is trying to make appointments according to the principle of personal devotion. There is another issue—the principle of professionalism, which should not be subordinated to any other principle,” Minasyan said.

To note, the Chief of Police, the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, and the Director of the National Security Service were recently dismissed within hours.