ARF Greece humanitarian aid campaign was organized all over Greece set in Yerevan Airport for a year

News of deep disappointment and concern reached the two Armenian Relief Society units in Greece, the Armenian Blue Cross in Greece and the Armenian Charity Cross in Macedonia and Thrace, via Zuartnots Airport in Armenia, where it was reported that they had been staying at the airport for a year.

before, on December 12, 2020, and on January 9, 2021, 15 ballets addressed to H.H. Ministry of Emergency Situations. As it is known, a humanitarian aid campaign was organized all over Greece during the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and after its end, in order to help our compatriots in Armenia and Artsakh and especially to meet the needs of the Armenian soldiers. This unprecedented amount of humanitarian aid from the Armenian and Greek peoples was organized by the Armenian Blue Cross of Greece and the Armenian Charity Cross of Macedonia and Thrace, which brought together all nationalities of the colony, large Greek companies, humanitarian organizations, individuals and the Greek state. With the support of the ITAS department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and two planes provided by the Greek Ministry of Defense, most of the aid was delivered to Yerevan. The huge amount of clothes, blankets, toys, various supplies, blankets went to the Armenian Relief Society of Armenia, which arrived at the airport that day and paid extra money and took the aid packages, which were soon delivered to our needy compatriots. The part that included medical equipment and a large and expensive amount of medicine was addressed to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, as it was dictated by the state of Armenia that day. According to the news reported from Zuartnots Airport, H.H. The department addressed to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which was so important for the care of our wounded soldiers. Despite the constant pressure from Zuartnots Airport on the ministry to come and take over the aid department, it is known that nothing has been done, but the aid has remained in the airport warehouse. This section consists of 9 ballets that arrived in Yerevan on December 12, 2020 and 6 ballets that arrived in Yerevan on January 9, 2021, all addressed to H.H. Ministry of Emergency Situations. It should also be noted that when the two planes arrived in Yerevan from Greece, detailed lists for these products were handed over to the ministry representatives, who signed, checked and undertook the full contents of the aid. About this extremely disturbing phenomenon, the ARS Greece units have prepared a letter and sent it to H.H. Minister of Emergency Situations Mr. Andranik Piloyan and H.H. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan, H.H. Ambassador Mr. Through Tigran Mkrtchyan. In the light of this deeply frustrating and outrageous reality, it is necessary to clarify those responsible for the delay and indifference who, failing to do their duty on time, deprived our wounded soldiers of the necessary medicine and items for their healing or recovery. It is necessary to immediately hand over the goods, which were collected and delivered with such great care, for its purpose to serve the needs of the Armenian hero soldiers. ____________________________________________ Letter of protest to the Government of Armenia Addressed to the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece, Mr. To Tigran Mkrtchyan Deliverable: Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia Mr. To Andranik Piloyan Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Mr. To Ararat Mirzoyan Your Excellency Mr. Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia The two Armenian units of the Armenian Relief Society, the Armenian Blue Cross of Greece and the Armenian Charity Cross of Macedonia and Thrace, during and after the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, undertook the sole purpose of collecting large-scale humanitarian aid.

Satisfying the priority needs of our compatriots in Armenia and Artsakh, and in particular the military. This aid, which lasted for more than four months, was collected and packaged with feverish work, including large quantities of medicines, medical equipment and humanitarian aid, donated by Armenian and Greek personal and public figures, in excess of 40 tons, and sent to the Homeland. , in three different parts, the first on December 12, 2020 and the second on January 9, 2021 by military aircraft provided by the Greek Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, and the third on February 8, 2021 by land. One portion of this assistance was donated to ARS Armenia and Artsakh units, who directly distributed it to our needy compatriots, and the medical equipment and medicine portion was sent to H.H. The Ministry of Emergency Situations, so that the state bodies can provide them in a coordinated manner – at their discretion and according to their importance, given that the country was still at war. It should be noted that our ARS units were obliged to pay large sums of money for their humanitarian assistance so that the goods could be delivered to them as soon as possible, an approach that was unacceptable to us given the humanitarian nature of the assistance. On the day, by letter No. 103 / 18-21 sent to us (February 9, 2021), we conveyed our dissatisfaction to H.H. Deputy Prime Minister: Mr. Tigran Avinyan, who has not been answered yet. On Thursday, January 27, 2022, one year after the arrival of humanitarian aid in Yerevan, despite our false impression that everything was in order and provided to the needy, we received a phone and written inquiry from the Zuartnots Airport Warehouse Manager. 9 ballets of aid (2654 kgr) arrived in Yerevan in December 2020 and 6 ballets of aid (1543 kgr) arrived on January 9, 2021. Contrary to many attempts made by the Ministry. It should be noted again that the contents of the goods sent to the ministry – medicines, medicine, various medical devices, wheelchairs, etc. – are extremely important and necessary to meet the basic needs of our wounded soldiers. This embarrassing reality is even more frustrating if we take into account the following important facts: A. – For this assistance, Greek and Armenian individuals and companies rushed to respond to our requests promptly, providing large currency items and medicines. B. The aid was collected during the days of the outbreak in Greece, when there was a strict travel ban imposed by the state. The volunteers of our unions all over Greece spared no effort (even taking a fine of € 300 each) to get humanitarian aid to the homeland an hour earlier. G. Using our friendly relations with the Greek state, we were able to secure military planes so that humanitarian aid could reach Armenia an hour earlier. It should be mentioned here, and we expected that H.H. The government is aware of the great obligation we face to the Greek state, which, in response to our request, provided military aircraft free of charge on two occasions without delay. We do not even want to think about the impression that Greek government and state circles can make if they become aware of the shameful reality of this indifferent attitude. And the most important point and question for us is who are the culprits who did not rush to help and distribute to the needy and wounded heroic soldiers, but hid behind various diplomatic formations and kept them in the warehouses of Zuartnots Airport for a whole year. With this letter, on behalf of our union members, our donors, and all volunteers dedicated to and contributing to the success of our humanitarian work, we come to express our outrage and grievance through you.

and through the mediation of H.H. to the Prime Minister, A.I. and A.G. The ministers, and our strong demand that the ministry take over the items without delay and hand them over to our soldiers, who were wounded and in need during the 44-day war. We reserve the right to inform our compatriots and the Armenian community about this issue. Sincerely, H. of Greece K. Cross Regional Board Armenian Charity of Macedonia and Thrace