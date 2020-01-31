ARF-D member slams Armenian authorities over ‘crackdown’ on high court

With their repeated proposals for constitutional reforms, the Armenian authorities are practically launching a political crackdown on the Constitutional Courot in an attempt to overthrow its chairman and other judges, a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D) said today, commenting on the recent developments around the high court.

Speaking at a news conference, Artsvik Minasyan also blamed the government for a failure to initiate dialogues and public debates to promote an active exchange of diverse opinions.

He complained, particularly, about a disregard for elementary moral approaches and norms. “We do not find this kind of desire – to realize one’s own objectives, citing different reasons –correct, well-aimed or conducive to values,” he said.

Addressing the story with the pen gift (which the prime minister claimed was a sign of servility on the part of the Constitutional Court’s chair), Minasyan said he finds the kind of discourse very shameful and unfounded. “Discourses on such a level do not absolutely bring honor to individuals involved in the state administration system. But the fact that the political authorities have – blatantly and unconcealingly – launched a crackdown – on both the executive and legislative levels, as well as through law enforcement bodies – is a long- known reality,” he added.