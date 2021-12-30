ARF-D member: Armenia PM had to either resign or commit suicide

After such governance, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had to either resign or commit suicide. This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Bagrat Yesayan said in an interview at Hayeli Press Club today.

Moreover, according to Yesayan, Pashinyan neither resigned nor committed suicide, meaning he is either a traitor or an agent of the enemy or simply abnormal.

As the member of the ARF-D mentioned, all political forces and organizations in Armenia are demanding the resignation of Pashinyan and his team, especially after the signing of the trilateral statement on November 9, 2020.