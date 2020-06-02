Archbishop hammers Trump’s ‘reprehensible’ Catholic shrine visit after ‘the use of tear gas’ to ‘silence’ and ‘intimidate’

Catholics Denounce Latest ‘Photo Op’

The Archbishop of Washington, D.C. is denouncing President Donald Trump’s late Tuesday morning trip to visit a Catholic shrine that honors Pope John Paul II, specifically noting Trump teargassed protestors who were peacefully standing at St. John’s church just one day prior. Catholics came to protest, with some holding signs saying, “Our Church is Not a Photo Op,” as they chanted, “Black Lives Matter!” (video below.)

Archbishop Wilton Gregory, the nation’s highest-ranking African-American Catholic prelate, issued a strongly-worded statement calling Trump’s decision to visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine “baffling and reprehensible,” as The Washington Post reports.

Gregory said it “violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree.”