Aravot: Special police forces are in Aparan to show an atmosphere of fear and ensure the desired result for the authorities,

Elections to local self-government bodies are being held today in the Aparan community of the Aragatsotn region.

Approximately 2 hours after the start of voting, signals have already been received that voters are having problems with an additional certificate from the passport office.

One of the citizens, for example, said that he went to the passport office, forgetting to take with him a registration card from the military commissariat. An employee of the passport office, knowing that this person would choose the current mayor, Karen Yeghiazaryan, said quite sharply: “Well, go, you will come on Monday”.

By the way, it should be noted that there are a lot of special police units in the city, probably in order to show an atmosphere of fear and ensure the desired result for the authorities, as happened during the last elections to the local self-government bodies in different communities of Syunik region.