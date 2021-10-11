Aram Vardevanyan: US, European ambassadors ‘remain resolutely silent’

Armenia is the only country in Europe where three opposition lawmakers are “illegally” arrested, while the U.S. and European ambassadors remain silent, MP Aram Vardevanyan from the opposition Armenia parliamentary faction said on Sunday, referring to the prosecution of his colleagues.

“Nine years ago, the U.S. ambassador to Armenia spoke about the criminal prosecution of then opposition MP Vartan Oskanian, giving specific assessments. The ambassador didn’t shy away from using the phrase ‘the internal affair of the state’,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I would like to remind you that Armenia is the only country in Europe where three opposition MPs are under illegal arrest, moreover, without the consent of the National Assembly, whereas the U.S. ambassador and the ambassadors of European countries remain resolutely silent,” Vardevanyan said.