ARAM A. THE MESSAGE OF THE CATHOLICOS ON THE OCCASION OF THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DECLARATION OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC Proclamation of the Artsakh Republic

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic, from the Antelias Mother Monastery of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, we greet the glorious President of the Artsakh Republic, the National Assembly and the beloved children of our people with patriarchal blessings and bright national feelings.

Indeed, it is its people who declare the independence of the homeland. The people who defend the independence of the homeland against all kinds of alarms and challenges are again its people. The homeland is land, statehood, sovereignty, and it is the people who give depth, meaning and purpose to all this.

Therefore, today we celebrate the Independence Day declared by the people of Artsakh 30 years ago. A nation is empowered and immortalized by the full establishment of its free will and sovereignty. A homeland flourishes and is strengthened by the collective faith and devotion of its people.

The Republic of Artsakh was proclaimed in difficult living conditions. It flourished in difficult conditions. and today, in bitter and alarming circumstances, he celebrates his independence. Artsakh suffered a terrible loss of land and people during the last war. However, the determination of the Armenians of Artsakh has not been suppressed, their faith has not weakened, their devotion has not receded. Indeed, when a people is determined to defend its independence, no force can suppress its spirit and weaken its will.

The protection of Artsakh’s independence is, first of all, a sacred duty and right of the people of Artsakh. At the same time, it is the obligation and commitment of all Armenians. The independence of the Artsakh Republic must be further strengthened. B) With the full support of the Republic of Armenia, especially in the economic and political spheres. C) With the strong support of the Armenians of the Diaspora, economic investment and political relations.

This is the challenge for our people.

In the face of this challenge, we must celebrate the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the Artsakh Republic with renewed faith, vision and determination. The Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, with its dioceses, structures and people, always stands by Artsakh, actively participating in the nationwide mission of strengthening the independence of the Artsakh Republic.