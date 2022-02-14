Ara Toranyan’s cup of patience was full

Serob Marutyan,

The “Nouvelle d’Agmen” magazine has recently published an open letter of CCAF Co-Chair Ara Toranyan addressed to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. In the letter, Ara Toranyan regrets that the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is persistently trying to support various small groups that imagine themselves as rivals to the CCAF and are campaigning against it, and they have had to cancel the commissioner’s visit to France. The letter details the story of Remy Makinajyan’s “Armenian Movement” and Sinanyan’s meeting and the fact that that meeting is a violation of the agreements between Sinanyan and their organization. Ara Toranyan claims that Sinanyan was obliged to respect his commitments, and due to that, they reconsidered their commitments related to the organization of Sinanyan’s visit.

The letter also touched upon the tense relations between the CCAF and the “Armenian Movement” and the fact that the “Armenian Movement” demanded the resignation of the CCAF co-chairs. Ara Toranyan informed Pashinyan that Sinanyan was persistently dividing where unity had reigned before, thus weakening the political weight of the Armenian community in France. Toranyan says that he would have felt if Nikol Pashinyan had put an end to all this for the sake of Armenian national interests.

He also noted that all those who will convince Pashinyan that the “Dashnaks” are behind all this is not true, and clarified that the CCAF unites all groups of the Armenian community in France and ideological pluralism has never prevented them from defending Armenia. and the rights of the Armenians of France.