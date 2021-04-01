Ara Saghatelyan: Nikol Pashinyan and his group have stolen our reality and the future

Ara Saghatelyan, the former chief of staff at the parliament neither denies not confirms reports that former Ambassador of Armenia to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan may participate in the snap parliamentary elections slatedfor June 20. Saghatelyan’s comments came during an interview with Kenton TV Channel.

In Saghatelyan’s words, consultations are being held which have started not recently. “Our approach is clear – the current authorities should leave. The time will tell whether we participate in the elections or do our job to present to the public the ignorance of this leadership and the whole damage they caused to our country without participating in elections,” said Saghatelyan.

The former official noted that political forces should not solely rely on the snap elections as a mean to solve the political crisis in the country. He suggested Pashinyan may create obstacles for the conduct of those elections. as he doubted the ability of the authorities to organize free and fair elections.

“No reasonable person can trust Pashinyan, following his and his team’s behavior and actions in different spheres. The elections of 2018 were held with wide involvement of administrative resources. In reality, Pashinyan and his team falsify everything, they have failed to keep a single electoral promise, while the claims about things they have done has nothing in common with reality. Finally, we should break this long series of lies, as he is a liar by his nature,” Saghatelyan said, adding: ” We witnessed how they forged our expectations during the war, with assurances about victory, yet leading us to a defeat. That is a group of liars, opportunists lacking state mentality and vision. Pashinyan may resort to every fraud and deception to reach his goals. He and his team are thieves who have stolen our reality and the future.”