Appeal to the presidents of Artsakh and Armenia. Samvel Babayan, But what is he appealing to?

Appeal to the presidents of Artsakh and Armenia

The ever-tightening circle around the two Armenian republics has faced the Armenian people with a threat to be or not to be, and I appeal to the former presidents of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh and all those who think they can play a role in the matter in question to unite on ways to overcome it. regarding a possible solution. Each of us has succeeded in and through Artsakh.

Artsakh gave us life and honor. It is time for us to return its name and honor to Artsakh. I rise above all kinds of contradictions and extend my hand around the idea of ​​saving Artsakh, for the sake of Artsakh, for the sake of Armenia, for the sake of pan-Arminianism.

Samvel BABAYAN 5.10.2022, c. Stepanakert