Appeal to the presidents of Artsakh and Armenia. Samvel Babayan, But what is he appealing to?

Appeal to the presidents of Artsakh and Armenia
The ever-tightening circle around the two Armenian republics has faced the Armenian people with a threat to be or not to be, and I appeal to the former presidents of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh and all those who think they can play a role in the matter in question to unite on ways to overcome it. regarding a possible solution. Each of us has succeeded in and through Artsakh.
Artsakh gave us life and honor. It is time for us to return its name and honor to Artsakh. I rise above all kinds of contradictions and extend my hand around the idea of saving Artsakh, for the sake of Artsakh, for the sake of Armenia, for the sake of pan-Arminianism.
Samvel BABAYAN 5.10.2022, c. Stepanakert
