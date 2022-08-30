Anyone who is Against Pashinyan will be arrested or banned from the Country Mikael Arzumanyan, the former commander of the Armed Forces, arrested

According to the information received by Politik.am,

Mikayel Arzumanyan, the former Minister of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh, the former commander of the Defense Army, the acting chief adviser to the President of Artsakh, was detained on his way to Yerevan from Artsakh. Arzumanyan was detained on the instructions of the investigators of the Military Department of the RA Investigative Committee. Other details are not known at this time.

We tried to contact the Investigative Committee, but our calls went unanswered.