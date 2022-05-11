Anti War Criminal Pashinyan protest held in the Netherlands

A group of Armenians staged a protest against Nikol Pashinyan in the Dutch city of The Hague on Wednesday.

The Armenian premier arrived in the Netherlands on a two-day official visit on Tuesday.

In a video shared by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) party on Facebook, the protesters could be heard chanting “Nikol the traitor!”, “Armenia without Nikol!”, “Nikol is a dictator!”, “Turk!”, etc.

They were holding posters reading “Eternal curse on the traitor!”, “Leave!” and “The one who handed over Artsakh will also surrender Syunik!”.

“Ousting Nikol the traitor is not only the job of our compatriots in Yerevan. It’s a pan-Armenian issue, which concerns the security of Armenia and Artsakh. Armenia’s existence is at stake here,” one of the protesters said.

The Armenian patriotic song “Zartnir Lao” (Wake up, my son) was played during the demonstration.

An anti-Pashinyan protest was earlier held in the Dutch city of Assen.