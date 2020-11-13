Anti-Government Protests Continue In Yerevan Amid Fury Over Karabakh Peace Deal

YEREVAN — Armenian opposition groups are continuing their protests to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over the terms he agreed to in a Russian-brokered accord with Azerbaijan that ended more than six weeks of fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Several thousand protesters marched through the streets of Yerevan on November 12, shouting anti-Pashinian slogans such as “Traitor, go away!”

Separately, supporters of the opposition group Sasna Tsrer held a rally in the central Freedom Square but canceled a planned march in the city after police told them to disband, citing martial law, under which rallies are banned.

A number of demonstrators who refused to leave the area were detained by security forces.

The announcement of the truce deal early on November 10 sparked an immediate and furious reaction in the Armenian capital, where angry protesters stormed government buildings and parliament.

While ending fighting that has killed more than 2,000 soldiers and civilians on both sides, the deal has been rejected by many Armenians because it allows Azerbaijan to keep a sizable chunk of the small mountain region, along with the surrounding areas captured during the fighting.

The day after the agreement, thousands of demonstrators defied martial law and rallied in the center of the city, calling Pashinian a “traitor.”