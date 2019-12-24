Anti-corruption commission files proceeding against Hayk Marutyan Yerevan mayor

The Corruption Prevention Commission has instituted a proceeding against the mayor of Yerevan, accusing him of a blatant violation of compatibility requirements.

The Commission based its findings on media reports claiming that Hayk Marutyan combined public service with entrepreneurial activity.

In an article entitled Hayk Marutyan in Breach of the Law for Around a Year, the newspaper Zhoghovurd referred earlier to a document revealing that over the period of his tenure since last October, Marutyan simultaneously acted as the director of a limited liability company founded by himself.

Available information revealed that Marutyan, who was sworn into office on October 13, 2018, was in charge of the private entity Yerkus u Kes (Two and a Half) until late October. The law of the Republic of Armenia ″On Local Government in the City of Yerevan” (particularly Section 2, Article 42 thereof) bans the mayor of the capital from engaging in any entrepreneurial activity. On October 30, Marutyan appointed his brother as the company’s director, yet the kind of decision, the paper claimed, does not relieve the mayor of further responsibility.