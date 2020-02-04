‘Anti-constitutional and anti-legal sheet of paper’: Armenian opposition MP slams draft constitutional reforms

An opposition MP from the Prosperous Armenia party (PAP) on Tuesday voiced her criticism of recently initiated legislative reforms proposing changes to the Constitution.

his speech at the National Assembly, Naira Zohrabyan described the draft amendments as an “anti-constitutional and anti-legal attempt” to downgrade the high court.

“With all my respect also for my former colleague, I have to say that there wasn’t a legal initiative here as it ia an anti constitutional and anti-legal sheet of paper,” she added.

The amemndments, proposed in particular, to the National Assembly’s Rules of Procedure, the law ″On Referendum″ and the law ″On the Constitutional Court″, were brought to parliament by Vahagn Hovakimyan of the ruling My Step faction.

″I wouldn’t even consider that a bill; I wouldn’t call that a document, as it’s all about marginalizing the Constitutional Court,″ she said, noting that its possible passage on February 6 would entail “extremely serious and in-depth misinterpretations and heavy consequences″.

″There isn’t any serious lawyer to stop short of appealing for help and make call for avoidng any debate over the bill,″ Zohrabyan added.

She also promised their political team’s strong commitment ″to maximum ensure the dominance of rule of law″.

The parliamentary majority proposed amendments to the constitutional legal acts in an effort to make the procedures of determining the constitutionality of bills non-mandatory before their submission to the Constitutional Court. Under the measure, the same mechanism should apply also to constitutional amendments. The governing faction further proposed declaring ineffective the clause on submitting the parliament-approved constitutional changes to the President (reserving that function to the National Assmebly’s speaker).

The bill additionally outlines procedures for electing CC members in not only regular but also special sessions of the National Assembly.