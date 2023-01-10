Another velvet appointment, an industry ignoramus will lead the industry, Ijevan is now Sadam Husain Tikrate

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, formed by the union of various state circles, was appointed: police chief, Nikol Pashinyan’s childhood friend Vahe Ghazaryan from Ijevan became the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Four deputy ministers were also appointed: the deputy ministers of justice, and emergency situations, and two deputy police chiefs became deputy ministers of internal affairs. But if appointing the deputy chief of police as chief of police is still understandable, there is no logic in appointing a police officer with more than 20 years of experience as head of the rescue service, ignoring the rescuers with more than 20 years of experience. Kamo Tsutsulyan, the deputy chief of police, was appointed the director of the rescue service.

This is Nikol Pashinyan’s second such appointment. In 2021, Armen Gasparyan, who has more than 20 years of experience as a police officer, was appointed the director of the rescue service.

Kamo Tsutsulyan is from Ijevan, like Nikol Pashinyan and Vahe Ghazaryan, and has been in the police since 2001. Before becoming a velveteen, he reached the position of deputy head of the Tavush regional police department for operations. The Tavshyas appointed him the head of the Ararat regional department, then the deputy police chief, and now the director of the rescue service, the deputy minister of internal affairs. Once again, an entire sector is entrusted to a person who has no connection with that sector but is close to the velvets.

This is another non-professional work of Kamo Tsutsulyan’s biography. Tsutsulyan graduated from the police academy in 2009 but has been working as a police officer since 2001. Having no professional education, he worked as an inspector of the juvenile affairs group of the Ijvean department of the Tavush Regional Office of the RA Police, as an operational inspector of the criminal investigation department of the same department, as a senior operational inspector. Even now, not having any knowledge, quality, or skills of a rescuer, he will manage the rescue service.



Areg Margaryan

