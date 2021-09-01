Another Soldier become victim to the Incompetent Pashinyan administration , Soldier 39, killed after Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenia positions

YEREVAN. – At around 11:10am on Wednesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces once again resorted to provocation, opening fire on the Armenian positions in Ararat Province, particularly at the Yeraskh village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, as a result of which an Armenian contract soldier, Junior Sergeant Gegham Sahakyan (born in 1982), sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the ministry strongly condemns these actions by the Azerbaijani side, and warns that they will not go unanswered.

The entire accountability for the aggravation of the situation falls on the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan.