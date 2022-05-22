Another report against Nikol Pashinyan for weakening the state

V.R. Rudolf Suren Hakobyan, director of the Armenian-Chinese joint venture “G & Profile” in 2021 In an interview with 168.am in June,

he said that he would apply to the leadership of the National Security Service (NSS) after the elections to find out how much money Nikol Pashinyan, a Swiss-Armenian businessman, received during his visit to Switzerland in 2018.

From Srmakesh. “And the most important thing is that according to the rumors hanging in the air, Vardan Srmakesh presented Anna Hakobyan with a luxurious private house,” said Rudolf Hakobyan. There is no information about the fate of this program, but Rudolf Hakobyan, this time together with Armenak Danielyan, has filed a new report against the Prime Minister’s family, this time Nikol Pashinyan will be the respondent, if, of course, a criminal case is initiated based on the program. The essence of the protest refers to the abolition of the RA Ministries of Culture and Agriculture by Nikol Pashinyan in order to weaken and destroy the state.

“Dear Mr. Davtyan, Nikol Pashinyan, 2018 “When he came to power, he soon began to dismantle and eliminate the activities of the Ministries of Culture and Agriculture,” reads the beginning of the protest addressed to Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan.

The applicants then stated that prior to the abolition of the Ministry, the Ministry of Culture was the republican executive body that developed the Government’s policy in the field of culture. According to them, the general goal of the ministry was aimed at preserving, supplementing, popularizing cultural heritage and developing contemporary art.

A key place and role in the work of the Ministry was given to cooperation with foreign countries and international organizations. In addition, in accordance with the provisions of state programs of special significance for the Republic of Armenia, the RA Ministry of Culture has developed a number of important strategic programs. “Nikol Pashinyan, abolishing the Ministry of Culture, instead created the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia, that is, the Ministry of Culture turned into a non-important secondary institution. It should be noted that Georgia, Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey, which border the Republic of Armenia, have Ministries of Culture, which are properly treated by the state in those countries.

“In fact, the RA Prime Minister discredited and discredited the Republic of Armenia in the international arena with his non-state action,” the statement submitted to the prosecutor reads. The applicants Rudolf Hakobyan and Armenak Danielyan also noted that the optimization of the Ministry of Agriculture was a big blow to the Armenian economy, as a result of which the Ministries of Economic Development and Investment were united. “Optimization of this sector leads to the impoverishment of the villagers and the destruction of the village, as the subsidy for agriculture has been significantly reduced, as a result of which it is already felt that the domestic agricultural products will give way to the agricultural products imported from abroad,” they said.

The above-mentioned facts, according to Rudolf Hakobyan և Armenak Danielyan, prove that Nikol Pashinyan’s actions were aimed at destroying the activities of state bodies, which led to the weakening of the state. They noted that Article 304 of the RA Criminal Code provides for these actions of Nikol Pashinyan, which refers to harm. “Taking into account the above, we ask you: 1. To characterize the activity of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as harmful. “To hold the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accountable,” Rudolf Hakobyan and Armenak Danielyan concluded their complaint to the prosecutor.

Source: https://168.am/2022/05/21/1707276.html?fbclid=IwAR2Kaj9HvKtDexcv5xl6P-d1aay6VK0MReahX38-ITDHbhypfD6qBtx8fSk