Another recording on Internet proving Syria mercenaries fighting against Karabakh Video

Another decoded recording which proves that Syrian mercenaries are currently fighting in the Azerbaijani army and against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has appeared on the Internet, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informed.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh, targeting the civilian population, too. On the same day, martial law was declared both in Armenia and Artsakh. A humanitarian ceasefire has come into force as of noon on October 10, but it has since been violated by the Azerbaijani army.

“Honest to God, our squad is gone, and now they [Azeris] are forcing us to advance again,” one tells the other, mentioning that they have many victims and that the Azeri military is using them as a human shield.

They start complaining that the Azeri military is not giving them food and not allowing them to go home and instead they are kept at the heated battle sections so that they get killed and the Azeris don’t have to pay them. One of them also says that the Azerbaijani army is standing behind them.

“Sometimes these Azeris don’t feed us, many of our guys have been wounded, these [expletive deleted] don’t send them back and dump them to die so that they wouldn’t pay them,” one of the mercenaries says. “Listen, we also haven’t been paid at all. They want us to take pictures of dead Armenians in order to pay us,” the other replies. The dead bodies of the mercenaries are shipped to Turkey, he said.

“Are we near Iran now?” the disoriented mercenary asks at one point.

One of these mercenaries says he was “astonished” to learn that the Azerbaijani military snipers have shot dead their own troops who attempted to surrender.

“Honest to God, we have all [expletive deleted] regretted coming here,” he says, mentioning that the Azeri troops are “drunk all day.”