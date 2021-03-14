Another falsification by Styopa Safaryan ․ The house belonging to the “Artsakh robbers” is actually in America

The master of Deception Styopa Safaryan, who holds the position of the chairman of the Public Council, spread a defamatory lie on his page, claiming that the house he published allegedly belonged to “Artsakh robbers.” Mediaport found out that the house is located in Los Angeles, this fact is available on the Internet. And Styopa Safaryan, as usual, spreads falsehood, repeating the behavior of Pashinyan fakes. The government continues to deceive the people with false news

Source: http://top-news.am/?p=104310&l=am&fbclid=IwAR22TKgl6S7To0MeTLgFEJx_R4pTO-K6jqBEEwALK9nqOgqbDz3V_YpkguQ