Capitulation after Capitulation no single thing from all these fake meetings Has Armenia gained anything. whatever Azerbaijan wanted has been handed over by silver plate.

Judging by 2022 Following the meeting of Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the Council of the European Union in Brussels on May 22, 2012, mediated by the President of the European Union, Sultan Ilham, according to the announcements published on the official websites of the Armenian Government and the Council of the European Union.

The statements do not mention the possibilities for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in particular, the basic principles of international law agreed upon by the conflicting parties as a result of years of work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, ie non-use of force or threat, The only international measure with a settlement mandate, the OSCE Minsk Group. The announcements do not reflect the results of 2021. Protocols on the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani illegal armed units from the territory of the Republic of Armenia since May 12, 2006. The announcements do not reflect the year 2022. March 24, 2020 by the units of the illegal armed formation of Azerbaijan As a result of the gross violation of the requirements of the November 9, 2010 tripartite declaration, in the Republic of Artsakh, as a result of the intrusion into the responsibility zone of the Russian Federation peacekeeping troops, the illegal armed formation of the Azerbaijani records of return to starting positions. There is no clear record in the statements about the immediate release of all Armenian captives and hostages illegally detained in occupier Azerbaijan and their return to the Republic of Armenia.

STEPAN HASAN-JALALYAN

political scientist

