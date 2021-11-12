Another case of Pashinyan peace-loving Azerbaijani vandalism registered in Artsakh Video

Footage showing an act of vandalism by Azerbaijanis is circulating in social media. The video shows how Azeris are pulling down a Christian cross installed in Karvachar mountains in Artsakh with a military truck.

“Another ‘positive’ message from the Azerbaijani side. While the Armenian authorities speak of friendship with Azerbaijan, the letters show to what extent they are ready for the friendship. The enemy took down the cross installed in Artsakh. The cross is presumably placed in the Qarvachar region in Artsakh,” Yerkir Media reported, sharing the video.