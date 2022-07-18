Another “ass”

By Naira Vanyan

Since the political field in the first person of the country speaks in slang and that linguistic thinking is very consistent with the mentality of the current government and the situation of the country, this publication will be a little seasoned with that unacceptable style.

Today, the whole of Armenia is in a state of “backlash”, starting from the first person. Pashinyan, who said, “Artsakh is Armenia, and that’s the end of it,” has “set the back”. Pashinyan, who used to “set himself on fire” for a few hundred square meters of Artsakh lands and did not give Serzh Sargsyan a day or a day, today is not only fighting with the Azerbaijanis and Erdogan, but after giving 75 percent of Artsakh to Azerbaijan, he considers not only the rest of Artsakh as Azeri, but also: Many areas of RA. In short, Pashinyan, who is “in the saddle” is taking the whole of Armenia with him “in the saddle” to the abyss.

The once-strong opposition players were “put on the back”, Edmon Marukyan, who ate a good meal in the National Assembly, Tsarukyan, who ate “self-loathing”, Onik Gasparyan, the head of the National Security Agency, with his subordinates and military colleagues, who stood up like a smart student in front of him a day after demanding Pashinyan’s resignation. :

The fact that Pashinyan appoints to the most important positions of the country, at best, mediocre people, and in general, people with zero professional value, is not new. If a former teacher and a young man who served ingloriously during military service can be the Minister of Defense, then the appointment of Edward Asryan as the head of the General Staff is not so terrible. This fits well into the program of dismantling the army, isolating the professionals from the army and filling it with mediocrity. Asryan was born in Azokh village of Hadrut, good or bad, he had a military career. He is also one of the obscure generals of the war of defeat. he was promoted to general after the defeat of the 44-day war. Although in no country do they boast such titles after losing a war. With the help of experts, with his professional abilities, Asryan does not fit the position of head of the General Directorate. Anyway, we have not been surprised by Pashinyan’s appointments for a long time,…

Asryan was appointed deputy chief of the Armed Forces General Staff last May, then was released from that position in September.

According to press publications, his 10-minute conversation with Seyran Ohanyan, former Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia, head of the Hayastan faction, in the corridor, as well as Asryan’s addressing Seyran Ohanyan as Sir General, played a role in his release. Andranik Kocharyan, the chairman of the National Defense and Security Committee, did not like this. Let’s remind that on August 18, at the proposal of the “Armenia” faction, a closed meeting with the representatives of the RA Armed Forces was held in the RA NA, in which Asryan participated.

The surprising thing about Asryan, the head of the General Staff, is that this man demanded Pashinyan’s resignation a year and a half ago, he considered that “the Armenian Prime Minister and the government are no longer able to make adequate decisions for the Armenian people in this critical and fatal situation.” For a long time, the RA armed forces patiently tolerated the “attacks” aimed at discrediting the armed forces by the current government, but everything has its limits. The ineffective management of the current authorities and serious mistakes in foreign policy have brought the country to the brink of destruction.” In fact, Asryan agreed to work with the government that brought the country to the brink of destruction. This means that he agreed to continue destroying the country hand in hand with Pashinyan. In short, Asryan also “put his ass”. And what is “the zadni setter”?

