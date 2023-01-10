Announcement Regarding the initiation of legal proceedings for the restoration of the Title of the Republic of Armenia

STATEMENT:

Since 2011, the Government-in-Exile of Western Armenia, 2017, and the All-Armenian Senate have been working on domestic and international levels to restore the land and territorial rights of the Armenian people. The land and territorial rights of the Armenian people were recognized by the League of Nations with the Title of December 10, 1920.

The Title of the Republic of Armenia extends to the following territories (total area of 70,551 sq. km) within the tsarist empire, Kars Marz, Surmalu Province, part of Borchalu Province, Yerevan Province (which includes Nakhichevan Province), Elizivetopol Province included: Zangezur Province, most of Shushi Province, most of Jivanshir Province.

The title is considered an irrevocable and inalienable document of the property and inheritance rights of the Armenian people. The implementation of the rights of the Armenian people specified in the Title recognized by the League of Nations on December 10, 1920, is the imperative of the day and future of Armenians in Armenia, Artsakh, and abroad.

Based on the above, the Government-in-Exile of Western Armenia and the All-Armenian Senate appeal to all political, public, and social groups of the Armenian people and, especially, the intelligentsia, to restore the property and inheritance rights of the Armenian people by force of law in international courts as a means of legal action. In order to discuss the issue and make a decision. February 4 at 20:00 Yerevan time. 00 an online meeting will be held.

A. Mkrtchyan 09.01.2023

Attached: Title page and map