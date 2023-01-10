Announcement Regarding the initiation of legal proceedings for the restoration of the Title of the Republic of Armenia

By Aram Mkrtchyan,
STATEMENT:
Since 2011, the Government-in-Exile of Western Armenia, 2017, and the All-Armenian Senate have been working on domestic and international levels to restore the land and territorial rights of the Armenian people. The land and territorial rights of the Armenian people were recognized by the League of Nations with the Title of December 10, 1920.
The Title of the Republic of Armenia extends to the following territories (total area of 70,551 sq. km) within the tsarist empire, Kars Marz, Surmalu Province, part of Borchalu Province, Yerevan Province (which includes Nakhichevan Province), Elizivetopol Province included: Zangezur Province, most of Shushi Province, most of Jivanshir Province.
The title is considered an irrevocable and inalienable document of the property and inheritance rights of the Armenian people. The implementation of the rights of the Armenian people specified in the Title recognized by the League of Nations on December 10, 1920, is the imperative of the day and future of Armenians in Armenia, Artsakh, and abroad.
Based on the above, the Government-in-Exile of Western Armenia and the All-Armenian Senate appeal to all political, public, and social groups of the Armenian people and, especially, the intelligentsia, to restore the property and inheritance rights of the Armenian people by force of law in international courts as a means of legal action. In order to discuss the issue and make a decision. February 4 at 20:00 Yerevan time. 00 an online meeting will be held.
A. Mkrtchyan 09.01.2023
Attached: Title page and map
ՀԱՅՏԱՐԱՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ
Սկսած 2011 թվականից Արևմտյան Հայաստանի Վտարանդի Կառավարությունը, 2017 թվականից՝ Համահայկական Սենատը աշխատում են ներազգային եւ միջազգային հարթություններում՝ հայ ժողովրդի հողային և տարածքային իրավունքները վերականգնելու ուղղությամբ։ Հայ ժողովրդի հողային և տարածքային իրավունքները ճանաչվել են Ազգերի Լիգայի կողմից 1920 թվականի դեկտեմբերի 10-ի Տիտղոսով։
Ըստ որի Հայաստանի Հանրապետության Տիտղոսը տարածվում է ցարական ռուսատանի կազմի մեջ գտնող հետևյալ տարածքների վրա ,(ընդհանուր 70 551ք․կմ մակերես), Կարսի մարզ, Սուրմալուի գավառ, Բորչալուի գավառի մի մասը, Երևանի Նահանգ(որի կազմի մեջ է Նախիջևանի գավառը), Ելիզովետոպոլի Նահանգի մեջ ներառված՝ Զանգեզուրի գավառ, Շուշիի գավառի մեծ մասը, Ջիվանշիրի գավառի մեծ մասի վրա ։
Տիտղոսը համարվում է հայ ժողովրդի սեփականության ու ժառանգության իրավունքի անբեկանելի և անժամանցելի վավերագիրը։ Ազգերի Լիգայի կողմից 1920 թվականի դեկտեմբեի 10-ին ճանաչված Տիտղոսի մեջ հստակեցված հայ ժողովրդի իրավունքների կենսագործումը Հայաստանի, Արցախի և արտերկրի հայության օրվա և ապագայի հրամայականն է։
Ելնելով վերոնշյալից, Արևմտյան Հայաստանի Վտարանդի Կառավարությունը և Համահայկական Սենատը դիմում են հայ ժողովրդի բոլոր քաղաքական, հասարակական, սոցիալական խմբերին և, հատկապես, մտավորականությանը՝ իրավունքի ուժով վերականգնելու հայ ժողովրդի սեփականության ու ժառանգության իրավունքները միջազգային ատյաններում՝ դատական հայցի միջոց: Հարցը քննարկելու և որոշում կայացնելու նպատակով ս.թ. փետրվարի 4-ին Երևանի ժամանակով ժամը 20 ։ 00 կանցկացվի առցանց հանդիպում։
Ա․ Մկրտչյան 09․01․2023թ.
Կից՝ Տիտղոսաթերթը և քարտեզը
