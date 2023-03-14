Anna Kostanyan “Dear compatriots, decide for yourself whether there is a future with this miserable, self-willed, deceitful, classic manipulator, anti-Armenian, anti-Artsakh leader or not.”

Anna Kostanyan writes on her Facebook page. “The person who is the de-facto prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, through an ambiguous linguistic wordplay, assured that if one-two-three days remain before the signing of the peace agreement document (he suggested), then it will be good news, not bad, because it will mean that we supposedly have progress in the negotiation process, but it will NOT BE THE RESULT OF OUR DREAMS, but will “ensure long-term peace, stability and development” (question: with whom, someone who, according to you, is a mandate for genocide in Artsakh at the hands of RA? want to receive). With a slip of the tongue, we learned that there are “drafts of a peace treaty”, then correcting himself, he said that there is actually one draft, regarding which they received Azerbaijan’s response two or three days ago. What kind of progress are you talking about when you claim in your speech that “Azerbaijan is trying to formulate territorial claims or ambitions of the Republic of Armenia through a possible agreement to establish peace and establish relations” and that “with such proposals, Azerbaijan is trying to commit genocide or ethnic genocide in Nagorno Karabakh” to obtain a mandate to carry out purges, including with RA’s signature” or that “he pursues such a line that we do not have a system of guarantees for the execution of the contract, even the signed contract…”. The most important circumstance here is that the de-facto Prime Minister of RA emphasizes that there is progress in the process, but contradicts himself by recalling Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing towards the Armenians of Artsakh, the bad practice of breaking agreements. And could you decide whether there is a future in this issue or not (of course there is not and cannot be, at least as long as you are at the helm of the country). I consider it extremely unacceptable to take such a passionate position on the issue of Artsakh. If YOUR (I assume you and your group) “perception of the Artsakh Armenian issue is that it would be correct that the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be the pursuer of the issue, the primary mandate holder, as it actually is”, then what right do you reserve for yourself? what obligation have you taken to sign a contract in which you will completely bury the Artsakh issue, leaving the Artsakh Armenians dependent on Aliyev’s “generosity”. Let’s note that the de-facto Prime Minister of Armenia CONFIRMED that “now there is a high probability of a large-scale escalation along the border of Armenia and in Nagorno-Karabakh”. That’s it for now. And you, dear compatriots, decide for yourself whether there is a future with this miserable, weak-willed, deceitful, classic manipulator, anti-Armenian, anti-Artsakh leader or not.