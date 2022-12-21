Anna Hakobyan the wife of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, avoided paying taxes 

“Mer Tiparan” LLC, owned by Anna Hakobyan, the wife of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, still in 2020, in the course of its activities, it turns out, did not fulfill the tax obligations defined by the law.

An announcement on the azdarar.am website for the publication of official announcements refers to this printing house, against which administrative proceedings have been initiated in the SRC legal department. The list of tax obligations of “Mer Tiparan” LLC is posted on the website and the administrative proceedings are notified.

The notification specifically states:

“We inform you that according to the data of the personal account card available in the tax authority, the amount of 1,796,575 drams of unfulfilled total tax obligations, including arrears: 1,765,829 drams, penalty: 30,746 drams, fine: 0 drams…”

Let’s remind that Nikol Pashinyan made many speeches on the topic of cash register receipts and paying taxes and even instructed the National Security Service to deal with it, but in fact, he could not explain to his own wife that tax obligations must be fulfilled, regardless of whether you are the prime minister’s wife. , or a large oligarch.

