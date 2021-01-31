Anna Hakobyan PM Pashinyan wife left for the Los Angeles tonight,

Tonight, Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan left for the United States. This was reported by Hraparak.am. She left for the United States today, at 2:50 pm, on a Qatar Airways Yerjan-Doha-Doha-Los Angeles flight.

The plane carrying Anna Hakobyan will land at Los Angeles airport in about twelve hours. It should be reminded that a few days ago information was spread that Anna Hakobyan had left for Moscow with her daughters, where she had participated in lavish dinners, enjoying expensive drinks. Anna Hakobyan’s family members did not deny the news of her departure for Moscow, saying that it was a private visit.