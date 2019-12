Anna Hakobyan I wrote this honestly as first-hand information. Այս ամենը անկեղծորեն գրեցի, որպես առաջին ձեռքից ինֆորմացիա. Աննա Հակոբյան

Our kids don’t need jeeps, our kids don’t need bodyguards, they don’t need a state house.

Shushan is still ashamed to invite girlfriends to our house because she doesn’t want to be different from them.

Ashot says at every meeting: “Mom, do you remember that I come out of the army? There won’t be a rush with me, I will ride minibuses and taxis,” and I reply every time to delay a big family dispute: will you come, talk, my son?

Mariam weeps in a routine that she cannot go alone and is always under the watchful eye of some people. He, by the way, said that this car is the state because that car does not consider itself, not because it considers itself the state.

Arpi told me a week ago that she wanted to go to our house because she wanted her toys there. We have brought the toys with us, I think you understand what the child misses.

Dear, no PPP jeep, a big house surrounded by automated people can be tempting for our children because we have brought them up differently, their value “list” is completely different.

Even if they strive for some luxury, they know that they have to earn their own sweat. Mariam, for example, puts aside some of her salary to buy a car for herself.

I wrote all this sincerely as first-hand information that will be helpful in making different analyzes of our family. “