And yet we have what we have

Edik Andreasyan,

The country must have ahead. We were headless for two months and lost our heads and were scattered like chickens. The mother hen had taken the hawk, what, we were left completely homeless, hoping for Nikol. Alen Simonyan tried to play the role of the head of the state, and he succeeded to the extent that. And there were people who took advantage of our headless situation. For example, Nikol Pashinyan managed to take the presidency of the Republic of Armenia as a strategist.

How do you know what changes will be made to the Constitution tomorrow, the next day, and how important that seat will be? Pashinyan is a far-sighted figure, he is not forced. One of the beneficiaries of our headless situation is also Hakob Arshakyan, Alen Simonyan’s deputy, who considers himself a complete Arshakun in the absence of the boss. To set the table, something…

But it was good, the term provided by the Constitution expired, and we finally had a head of state. I hope we will unite around that head and, as the Chapter said, we will be able to overcome the difficult situation together. What should we do, that the candidate was nominated by the CP, what should we do, that the CP elected him? than living headless in Nicole’s hope.

Today, however, I do not intend to give a damn about the newly elected. I will do it later when I see that Vahagn Khachaturyan is able to cope with the responsibilities of the head of state. But let me tell him, Vahagn Khachaturyan, that the hope is not great. Look at your predecessor, pity you, Mr. Khachaturyan. Ponch was no less a boy than you. A scholar, he had wide connections with the world, he sat and stood with the sheikhs, he opened the doors of Buckingham Palace on foot… Did you see what happened? And the reason for all this was Nicole, with whom she could not work. Let me tell you more, Mr. Khachaturyan. Was it the RA presidential election organized by Nikol? There was an impression that the CP was electing a condominium chairman in the National Assembly. Anushuk is not that word yet. You were also brought to the hall in a mask before the discussion of the issue of the RA presidential election. Did Hakob Arshakyan conduct the session well, present-absent? Voting on the issues discussed and not discussed, Election of the Chairman of the Control Chamber… It is your turn. You came, you were sitting in the hall with a mask, what were you going to do, did you admire Arshakyan? Poor head, who may need the Prime Minister to accompany him to the hall, why not the Catholicos and a number of other prominent people. It was already clear to you, wasn’t it, that this humiliating situation was created by Nicole and her backpacks to show who you owe to sit in the RA President’s chair.

Or that in response to Arsen Torosyan’s question you said confidently that I would be the president of everyone… Did you say that seriously, Mr. Khachaturyan? The more Nicole is the prime minister of all, the more you will be president, no more. How could Nicole create something better than herself? Excluded: And you, Mr. Khachaturyan, will not even be able to play tail like Armen Sargsyan and not sign this or that anti-constitutional decision of Nikol. Nicole took care of it and put you in that chair so that you could sit smartly and watch the coming devastation.

Pride is not my character trait, Mr. Khachaturyan. So let me end with a simple tip. Appoint Levon Ter-Petrosyan Chief Advisor to the President of the Republic of Armenia. That way you will hit two rabbits at once. First, time will pass happily, and then, in a short time, you will solve the issues of the nation’s unification, the country’s security and Artsakh.