ANCA-WR Strongly Condemns Vandalism Against St. Peter Armenian Church

The Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region (ANCA-WR) condemns in the strongest terms the vile act of vandalism against the St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Van Nuys.

During the night of September 22, 2021, eight stained glass windows of the church were broken and the sign of a neighboring church on the property was vandalized. No one has been harmed, and the church reports that the LAPD is actively investigating this incident, while the parish priest and parish council are taking immediate measures to secure and protect the church.



“We call on the Los Angeles Police Department and other relevant law enforcement agencies to undertake a swift and thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice,” remarked ANCA-WR Executive Director Armen Sahakyan. “This act of vandalism is especially concerning as we recently marked one year since the Armenophobic hate crimes that took place in San Francisco.”

ANCA-WR will continue to engage all tools at its disposal to protect the interests and ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community and its institutions.