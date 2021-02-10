ANCA-WR Board of Directors Meets with Rep. Brad Sherman

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) Board of Directors, regional and national staff, as well as local ANCA chapter leaders held a productive meeting with Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA-30).

ANCA representatives briefed Congressman Sherman on the latest developments in the region following the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression and 44-day war waged against Artsakh and Armenia with the assistance of terrorist mercenaries from Syria. Chief among the topics discussed were the issues relating to the deployment of immediate U.S. humanitarian aid to Armenia and Artsakh, strict enforcement of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act as well as sanctions and other punitive measures against Turkish and Azerbaijani regimes, and the immediate return of Armenian POWs still in Azerbaijani captivity.

“Rep. Sherman has been a champion of Armenian-American policy priorities throughout his quarter century service in the U.S. Congress,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “We are grateful for the many years of friendship that our community and our organization have enjoyed with the Congressman and look forward to working together to meet today’s pressing challenges posed by Turkey and Azerbaijan to the U.S. national interests in the South Caucasus as well as further developing the U.S.-Armenia strategic partnership.”

Year after year, Rep. Sherman has consistently received an “A+” rating from the ANCA and was the 2016 recipient of the ANCA-WR Advocate for Justice award. A member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, Rep. Sherman has advocated for accountability for Azerbaijan and Turkey, recognition of the Armenian Genocide, recognition of Artsakh, and increased aid to Armenia, Artsakh, and Javakhk.