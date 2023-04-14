ANCA Western Region Education Committee in Collaboration with LAUSD’s Kelly Gonez: “Remembering the Armenian Genocide: Memory & Remembrance to Awareness & Action”

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 2 – 4 PM PST, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region Education Committee in partnership with LAUSD’s Kelly Gonez will host an event for all community members in remembrance of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide called, “Remembering the Armenian Genocide: Memory & Remembrance to Awareness & Action”

The event will feature remarks from Board Member Gonez and Representatives of the ANCA Western Region’s Education Committee, a gallery of student artwork and submissions, student performances, and informational booths. Students and educators who have displayed extraordinary works and dedication to teaching important historical event will be recognized at the event as well.

The event will take place at Mt. Gleason Middle School (10965 Mt. Gleason Ave., Sunland, CA 91040).

For additional information about the event, visit the ANCA-WR Education Committee website.

Please RSVP to Anna Gasparyan (818) 745-4555 by Monday, April 17th.

