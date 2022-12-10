ANCA Eastern Region raises unprecedented funds at the 16th annual gala

DEARBORN, Mich. – The ANCA Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) raised an unprecedented amount – more than $220,000 at its 16th annual gala in Dearborn, Michigan, on Saturday, October 29. More than 200 community members and leaders gathered to support the work of the region, which includes 34 local ANCs throughout the region’s 31 states.

Activists and supporters throughout the region came together to mark the year’s progress and recognize those whose work significantly impacts the Armenian Cause. ANCA-ER Freedom Award honorees included award-winning filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan, Michigan Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) and former Michigan Congressman David Trott (R-MI). Longtime ANC of Michigan activist Narses Gedigian received the ANCA-ER Vahan Cardashian Award; Detroit Pistons assistant coach and Armenian National Team coach Rex Kalamian received the inaugural ANCA-ER Pinnacle Award. ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship fellow Natalia Matossian was also recognized.

Critical funds raised as a result of the tireless work of the gala host committee and ANCA-ER Board will be dedicated to the work of the region and focus on developing youth and activist programs in support of the Armenian Cause.

“The need for our advocacy has never been more important, and these contributions play a vital role. On behalf of the ANCA-ER, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all for attending the gala and to all who supported the region with their financial contributions,” said Steve Mesrobian, ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund treasurer. “We not only honored our steadfast activists at the gala, but recommitted ourselves to Hai Tahd. As the region works to empower our current activists and shepherd the next generation of Hai Tahd activists, we know that with all of you by our side, we can achieve even more

The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region is part of the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization, the ANCA. Working in coordination with the ANCA in Washington, DC, and a network of chapters and supporters throughout the Eastern United States, the ANCA-ER actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

