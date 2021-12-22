Analyst: At this rate, Armenia’s authorities might refuse to visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex soon

The Armenian authorities don’t pay visits to Nagorno-Karabakh, and I won’t be surprised if later they refuse to visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in order to please Turkey. This is what the President of the International Center for Human Development NGO, political scientist Tevan Poghosyan told reporters today.

According to him, Turkey won’t renounce its preconditions in any way. “The re-election of the incumbent authorities secured more losses and failures for us Armenians,” Poghosyan said.

The political scientist added that Armenia failed to overcome a tremendous number of crises and challenges that existed in the past and escalated even more and emerged after the new authorities came to power. “I’m referring to the financial crisis and the crisis in diplomacy and security, and, in my opinion, the most important one if the moral-psychological crisis, which had an impact on each and every one of us. Moreover, all these crises continue to escalate,” Poghosyan clarified.