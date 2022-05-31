What would happen to a leader who still has a chance to stay in office?

He would try to defuse the situation by making concessions, He would appeal to the people: He would try to explain the essence of his policy, He would do everything to prevent riots in the streets, he would rule out the use of brute force by the police, He would preach unity and solidarity. Finally, he would declare that no matter what, he will not deny the Armenian Genocide, will never agree to such a demarcation, as a result of which the only portal connecting Armenia to Artsakh will be closed, will not allow corridors under Azerbaijani control in Armenia, is under pressure from partner states. to bring all our captives, will do everything so that Artsakh is not part of Azerbaijan.

These simple things would be done by a leader who does not want to leave for the sake of his country, his people, and his homeland.

And now look at what Nicole is doing.

Continues to divide society, Makes the police hostile to the people, Does not care about what is happening in Armenia and around Armenia. Continues to tacitly agree with the anti-Armenian statements of the head of state of the enemy; 5. Taking advantage of the undisguised

support of the West, leads the country to final and irreversible capitulation; What leader would do such a thing? This is how a worm would treat its people, the homeland, which has no other chance to lead that people and state. This would be the revenge of an official who realizes his imminent end. This is what the lesser 5 left villains would do.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/00f2a649a3cc53808356e533ce3e16a7?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

