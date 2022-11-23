Analysis: “velvet” coup of street leader Nikol. Crash after crash

Vakhtang Siradeghyan,

Even if we get rid of the futile idea of ​​getting rid of the “Artsakh burden”, we can consider Nikol Pashinyan’s case to be a failure to turn the 29,800 sq/km area into a “bastion of democracy” or “a member of the elite club of democracies”.

Nikolay’s promise to ensure the security of the territory of RA itself has also failed. Especially in terms of security, in 30 years of independence, our country has not had the sad picture it is in after the “velvet” coup of street leader Nikol.

The only phenomenon that can be considered as ongoing, and highly flawed, is the legal process of confiscating illegal property from the hands of the former.

And even in case of success, the amount of several tens of millions of dollars to be received can serve only for the glory of the person holding the position of the RA Prime Minister. Because it is not a big amount even from the point of view of the state budget of Armenia (5 billion dollars at today’s exchange rate). And it’s not even serious money in terms of investing to ensure economic growth. It was not for nothing that after being appointed prime minister in 2018, Nikol Pashinyan demanded serious money from Western countries, boasting that he would have several tens of millions of dollars, just shaking the pockets of his predecessors.

The idea of ​​creating a knowledge-based and demonopolized economy has also failed. It was called an economic revolution. As I understand it, apart from the importation of bananas, the elimination of the monopoly of which has become a very personal matter for him, other areas have not changed. Monopoly importers or locals in other sectors have been transformed from the former to the new. And they survive well under the wing of the current government. As for the idea of ​​creating a knowledge-based economy, as far as I know, it has not gone beyond creating one or two automated or so-called smart barns. Not to mention more serious projects. Yes, having one more own satellite (which, according to journalist N. Khokhikyan, Nikol destroyed without understanding its significance) was transformed into managing it on a rental basis. And it was used again for Pashinyan’s boasting. Can you imagine rejecting the idea of ​​owning your own as a prime minister, and when life forced you to accept its necessity, to rent someone else’s and make it a basis for boasting?

Pashinyan’s promise to form a government of the worthy or intelligent (meritocracy) has been defeated. This type of government was presented by him as a panacea to cure all the negative phenomena that arose and were confirmed in the country during the previous era. It could indeed become such if implemented, for which a suitable team with political will and management ability was needed.

But there was neither the first nor the other. Instead of the promised meritocracy, a provincial-Asian (I would say even Ghetzian) type of administration with a western veil was introduced in Armenia. In all sectors and levels of the state system. In local self-governing bodies (councils), it existed for a long time, and there was no need to invent a bicycle with square wheels. If a history teacher turns into the defense minister of a state at war, beyond that the government cannot be anti-meritocratic. There is no point in citing other examples.

By the way, under the former presidents, and especially the third president of RA, Serzh Sargsyan, whom we almost rejected as a nation and had to apologize to as a nation (I personally did this), the state system was slowly replenished with at least intelligent specialists. In the next stage, it would be the turn of the deserving – in general, such is the logic of historical development. However, after the “velvet” coup of 2018 with the help of the West, that process was abruptly interrupted. And instead of those worthy of the next phase, we got, as it was said, a Greek and Asian (in a bad sense) administration with a western veil, a phase lasting four and a half years already.

HG. The only thing he is good at is promoting himself and his power through word of mouth or events. And among the semi-literate part of society.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/aa3e98816a60f2f78c0075259217ded7?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

