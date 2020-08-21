Analysis: The GOP’s months-long effort to paint Biden as doddering and senile backfired massively with his solid DNC speech

- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden flipped the script in his Thursday night convention speech, turning the “cognitive decline” narrative into an asset.
- The Trump campaign had been inadvertently lowering expectations for months, culminating in their move to snag the pricey and highly influential ad space of YouTube’s top banner on Tuesday with a new ad depicting Biden as senile.
- President Donald Trump’s claim that Biden “can’t put two sentences together” only teed up his opponent to hit “a home run in the bottom of the ninth,” in the words of Fox News anchor Dana Perino.
- Even a casual viewing of the Democratic primary debates should have shown that Biden is the biggest beneficiary of assumptions that he’s lost a step with old age, much less gone senile.
- In addition to the expectations game, Biden’s strong polling among seniors makes the cognitive decline attacks run the risk of personally offending one of the nation’s most reliable and sought after voting demographics — along with opening up a 74-year-old Trump and his obsession with a dementia screening test to easy counter arguments of hypocrisy.
