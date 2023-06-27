Analysis: Lies, lies, lies

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

Nikol’s participation in the session of the RA National Assembly Committee, which allegedly revealed the reasons for our shameful defeat in the 44-day war, was the last official act of the pious operation to make him innocent. And, naturally, it was aimed at that segment of society that lacks the ability to analyze what it hears. And such, as we saw in relation to the 2021 electoral process, is the majority of society. That majority includes both those who still believe in Nicole and those who don’t. And, by and large, they don’t care about the fate of the state.

Let’s go back to Nicole’s testimony. I will not touch on their political and military aspects, as this has been done many times. Political by RPA Vice President Armen Ashotyan, military by generals. And many times the Nicolaitan hypocrisy lies and forgery have been presented. But that hasn’t stopped them from happening again and again. The same thing happened with the two questions I want to present. But unlike the political and military aspects, the phenomena I have chosen are simpler. And, accordingly, more understandable for the majority of the public.

The first phenomenon was the presence of Mrs. Anna Hakobyan in the command bunker of Artsakh. According to Nikoli, he was invited there for 10-15 minutes by the president of the Republic of Armenia Harutyunyan Arayik, in order to cheer up the present generals and colonels with his presence. Can you imagine the lady having to cheer on that kind of military? I think that this is another lie, because then the head of the Military Control Service of the RA Ministry of Defense, Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan, would not politely invite him out of the bunker. And if he tried, Harutyunyan Arayik would have intervened, saying that he was the one who invited. And the lady will come out soon. By the way, Nikol knows well the question of why he was there, because he himself sent him to Stepanakert. Otherwise, the service chief would not have appeared there on his own. And when Movses Hakobyan presented that episode in one of his interviews, nothing in that regard, no explanation came from either Yerevan or Stepanakert. So this was another lie by Nikola. It is believed that this is also why the colonel-general was dismissed, and in the middle of 2021, a criminal case was opened against him and two other colleagues for publishing some information that is a state secret. I think it was also a political or in this case “family” based persecution. and in the middle of 2021, a criminal case was initiated against him and two other colleagues for publishing some information that is a state secret. I think it was also one of the political or in this case “family” based persecutions. and in the middle of 2021, a criminal case was initiated against him and two other colleagues for publishing some information that is a state secret. I think it was also one of the political or in this case “family” based persecutions.

The second refers to the male child of that family. When the latter volunteered and fell into the encirclement, according to Artur Ayvazyan (nickname: Manakh), several hundred soldiers were killed to get him out of there. Manakh, according to him, presented it to the NSS, but no question was raised in this regard. And Nikol again presented, in his opinion, a very sensual scene, that one of the soldiers stuck together under shelling died from shrapnel. The other was his child. I assume that this happened after the visits of that young man with his mother, Anna Hakobyan, to the Stepanakert cellars were recorded. And in order to nullify the negative impact caused by that information, Ashotik was “sent” to a military unit at his father’s suggestion. According to Nikoli, she did not know where her son was. I don’t think it’s true

The third lie, get caught, didn’t come from Nicole, Nicole just confirmed it. The author of that forgery is “nationally elected” Kristine Poghosyan from Kapka (or Nikola, whichever you prefer). The latter was interested in what is the difference between the Armenian and Ukrainian opposition. And in order not to put Nicole in a stupid position, assuming that Nicole might not know the answer to that question, she asked it herself. According to that lady, the “archaic” opposition to Ukrainian President Zelesku took up arms to defend Ukrainian independence from the very first days of the Russian invasion. And the Armenian opposition tried to remove Nikol from power. Of course, nothing like this happened during the war. And after the war, it had to happen, so that the war would not creep up to the present day.

So, for the information of the lady, I would like to say that as of mid-autumn 2022, 12 parties were closed at the initiative of the Security Service of Ukraine. All, of course, opposition. And Zelensky’s “archematic” opposition, head of the “Opposition Platform-For Life” faction of the Rada of Ukraine, the pro-Russian Viktor Medvedchuk was imprisoned and then exchanged with the “Azovs” captured by the Russians. Then he was also deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. And the members of the faction were naturally deprived of their mandates. Except for a few people who “converted” and found a place in the ruling faction. This is how the Ukrainian opposition defended the country’s independence.

H. C. Viktor Medvedchuk was considered the “man” of the Russian President, and for that reason Russian-speaking Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels wrote about him for several months. Well, Mrs. Poghosyan did not know that there are people in our country who follow the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on a daily basis.

