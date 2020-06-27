Analysis Bolton Reveals the Beautiful One-sided Friendship Between Trump and Erdogan

In new book, former U.S. national security adviser describes the chaos behind closed doors of the White House, and how Erdogan can take advantage of it ■ This offers important lesson for Israel’s decision makers

Trump Love Of Erdogan

Last Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump fired federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman, who has been viewed as Trump’s nemesis for a long time. He is the prosecutor who arrested and prosecuted Trump’s fixer, Michael Cohen. He later started to investigate Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer.

In between, he also prosecuted Halkbank, a Turkish bank convicted of laundering some $20 million for Iranian companies and thereby helping Iran circumvent sanctions. Two days after Berman left office, the Turkish bank’s shares jumped eight percent.