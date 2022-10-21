An order from Erdogan Nikol Pashinyan trying to create a “FAKE DIASPORA” to support his settlement of Armenian Turkish relation

The Armenian Apostolic Church, both the All Armenians and the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, will not participate in the Armenian World Summit to be held at the end of October.

The reasons are quite clearly expressed in the statements of both Mother See and Antialias. the two dignitaries, according to the accepted order, were not invited (as far as is known, the Catholicos of All Armenians was invited verbally, and the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia by phone call). The church was not included in the organizational work, and besides, the summit does not reflect an objective and complete picture of the diaspora. In other words, as Archbishop Mikael Adjapahyan, leader of the Shirak Diocese of the AAS, stated in an interview with one of the media, the summit is not pan-Armenian, but an event where the current authorities of Armenia, “with their supporters, will gather, so that they speak hard and listen hard.” The official and pro-government media propaganda field is trying to create such an impression that the Apostolic Church has decided to boycott a most important event, based on some considerations, etc. In reality, however, everything is different.

Let’s try to make some observations.

• Zareh Sinanyan, the temporary commissioner of diaspora affairs, committed a gross procedural error towards His Holiness Garegin II and Aram I, in inviting them to the event. The problem here is not individuals, but institutions. Both Zareh Sinanyan personally and the current authorities of Armenia, in general, can have the most respectful attitude towards both Garegin II and Aram I. However, neither Sinanyan nor the current authorities of Armenia can respect the Apostolic Church in the presence of the two Catholicosies and their rulers. After all, both the authorities and the two great saints are transient, but the homeland, the statehood of the Armenians, and the apostolic church are eternal categories. Therefore, one should have this awareness and not be guided by this European incomprehensible “playing games”.

• The other question concerns the content of that summit. Will that event really have a pan-Armenian unifying role? If so, why is there a certain selective, not to say, discriminatory attitude regarding the invited guests? And then, if, in any case, that selectivity was manifested, then what else are we talking about pan-Armenianism? Judging by the “fermentations” going on during this period, one can think that the authorities have decided to create a “parallel diaspora” or a “pseudo-diaspora” that is pleasant and helpful for them, which, being in the pocket of the government, will be ordered as a real diaspora if necessary, according to the “domestic fulfillment of assignments” and political or other expediency.

• By the way, about “home assignments”. In one of his interviews, the spokesman of the Turkish president, Ibrahim Kalin, spoke about the support of the Armenian diaspora in the settlement of Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations as a desirable circumstance. There is an impression that the “pseudo-diaspora” created by the authorities will provide the necessary background for the fulfillment of this “home assignment”.

