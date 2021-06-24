An open letter to the man who claims to be the savior of the Armenian nation

Rosdom Mkrtschjan

How does it feel to know that the blood of thousands of young and elderly Armenians are on your hands? How does it feel to know that not only have you single handedly erased the last 40 years of Armenian history, but that you are on your way to erase the last 103 years of Armenian history? I feel that I, and the nation, have a right to know: is the money worth it to you? Will you be able to live with yourself for the rest of your miserable life knowing that you have destroyed a nation, a culture, a homeland, and rolled over to our enemies?

I ask not for your apologies, because there is nothing you can say that will redeem you for your crimes. I only ask that you not submit to this false idea of a “New World.” A world with no borders and no cultural identity is one that will be the destruction of mankind, one that will send us back to an era where civilization and consciousness did not exist. However, if you do wish to submit to this flawed ideology, do not drag my beloved Armenia down with you. I am asking you for once in your life, to be human. You have become the very thing you promised to rid the nation of: corruption. You claimed that you would be a servant for the people; instead, you have become a dictator. You only want brainwashed people to support you. Anyone who opposes you, you have them thrown in prison. Does this sound like democracy to you? Does this sound like freedom?

I pray that one day the Armenian nation will recover from your disastrous misguidance, despotism and manipulation. I promise you that we will rise and be stronger than you could ever imagine. We will bring forth a free, united, and independent Armenia, and our people will then celebrate. When that day comes, you will be brought to witness your ultimate failure. You will be left with nothing but shame and humiliation, and you will beg for forgiveness that will never come. Just note that you will never be upheld in Armenian history as a hero or savior. You will never be looked at with reverence and glory. You, Nikol Pashinyan, will forever be known as a coward and a traitor.

Long live the Armenian nation, race and culture.